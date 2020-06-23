Kristo Orthodontic Specialists (Client Photo)

Kristo Orthodontic Specialists

Address: 3902 Oakwood Hills Pkwy Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701

Website: http://www.kristoorthodontics.com/

About Us

Serving Wisconsin communities for over 50 years, we know just how to make you smile!

Why Orthodontics?

We're more than just braces!

Orthodontics straighten teeth and promote ideal function. They are not just about looks. When a person’s teeth or jaw structure do not fit together properly, there is potential for speech difficulty, premature wear of the teeth and protective enamel, and even injury to teeth and jaw joints. These malocclusions, or bad bites, come in many forms. Here are some of the most common:

Underbite

An underbite is characterized by the lower jaw extending out, causing the lower front teeth to sit in front of the upper front teeth.

Spacing

Spacing problems may be caused by missing teeth, or they may only be a cosmetic or aesthetic issue.

Upper Front Teeth Protrusion

The appearance and function of your teeth are impacted by this type of bite. It is characterized by the upper teeth extending too far forward or the lower teeth not extending far enough forward.

Crowding

Crowding occurs when teeth have insufficient room to erupt from the gum. Crowding can often be corrected by expansion. Often, with orthodontics, tooth-removal can be avoided.

Crossbite

The upper teeth sit inside the lower teeth, which may cause tooth stratification and misaligned jaw growth.

Overbite

The upper front teeth extend out over the lower front teeth, sometimes causing the lower front teeth to bite into the roof of the mouth.

Openbite

Proper chewing is impacted by this type of bite, in which the upper and lower front teeth do not overlap. Openbite may cause a number of unwanted habits, such as tongue thrusting.

Dental Midlines not Matched

This type of problem is caused when the back bite does not fit and match appropriately, which may negatively impact jaw and proper dental function.

If you have any of the above concerns, we can help! Come see us and learn how orthodontics can improve your smile, your health, and your life!

Kristo Core Values

Provide the highest quality orthodontic care throughout all Kristo communities.

Deliver exceptional customer service and excellence in patient care.

Make orthodontics affordable for everyone.

Enhance overall dental care in the area — not just orthodontics.

Support and actively participate in all communities we serve.

Be the orthodontic office of choice for each potential referring doctor and all patients seeking orthodontic care.

Convey treatment options in an honest and understandable manner.

Continue to educate our team on the latest advancements in orthodontics to provide the best treatment options to all patients.

Maintain an energetic and creative team that puts all patients first in everything we do.

Be respectful to all team members, patients and patient families.

Kristo Orthodontics Mission Statement

At Kristo Orthodontics, we are dedicated to offering the highest-quality orthodontic care to create beautiful smiles that enhance self-esteem, self-confidence and overall dental health. Our experienced team is committed to superior customer service and individualized care in a family-friendly atmosphere that is enjoyable, caring, and fun. We strive to improve orthodontic treatment by utilizing the latest technology available, and by recruiting and retaining orthodontists that fit our standards. We recognize the importance of serving our communities and giving back generously.

Meet Our Team

At Kristo Orthodontics, we are dedicated to offering the highest-quality orthodontic care to create beautiful smiles that enhance self-esteem, self-confidence, and overall dental health. Our energetic, creative team is committed to superior customer service and individualized care in a family-friendly atmosphere that is enjoyable, caring, and fun. Our orthodontic specialists meet the highest standard of education, training, and excellence in treatment outcomes. With more than 75 years of combined experience, Drs. Steven Kristo, Bob Bronski, Richard Hovda, Suzanne Grey, Catherine Choi, and Brandon Knapp are the best orthodontists to trust with your smile.

Our practice uses state-of-the-art technology and leading-edge, gentle orthodontic treatments to create incredible smiles for amazing people. Some of the affordable, high-quality treatments provided at Kristo Orthodontics include: