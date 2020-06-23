Kristo Orthodontics (Morning Connection)

Address: 3902 Oakwood Hills Pkwy Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701

Website: http://www.kristoorthodontics.com/

We believe in beautiful, healthy, confident smiles!

At Kristo Orthodontics, we’re dedicated to creating amazing smiles that last a lifetime. Serving patients since 1959, our goal to provide patient-centered orthodontic care while creating an experience that is as friendly and as comfortable as possible.

Every smile is unique…Every treatment plan should be, too

Part of what makes our orthodontic practice so successful is our strong partnership with our patients. We’re committed to learning about your lifestyle and goals, and educating you on personalized treatment options that match your needs and clinical diagnosis—so you can make an informed decision about your treatment and oral health that you’ll feel excited about.

Let’s get started with a free consultation

During your complimentary consultation, we’ll take the time to learn all about you, your lifestyle, and what you hope to achieve from your orthodontic treatment. Your free comprehensive exam will include:

· Personalized treatment plan

· One-on-one time with our doctor

· Financing consultation

· Digital x-rays

· iTero® 3D mouth scan

Schedule your FREE consultation online at our Kristo Orthodontics offices in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Rice Lake, Bloomer, Black River Falls, Mondovi, Stanley, Amery, Baldwin, New Richmond, River Falls, Marinette, Wausau, and Merrill