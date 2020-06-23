Lake Wissota Animal Hospital (Client Photo)

Lake Wissota Animal Hospital

Address: 16780 Cty Hwy X Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Website: https://www.lakewissotaanimalhospital.com/

About Us

VETERINARY TEAM THAT IS TRULY PASSIONATE ABOUT THEIR WORK

Lake Wissota Animal Hospital opened in 1991 with the vision of providing quality veterinary services for the Lake Wissota and surrounding areas. As the community expanded, so has our veterinary hospital! In January 2014, Dr. Bridget Tallman purchased LWAH, and now there are 2 veterinarians on-site, 6 full-time veterinary technicians, and multiple kennel attendants to better serve our clients and patients!

Great people and great care at your service - Whether it's your dog, cat, or rabbit; whether they're young or old; whether they're healthy or ill, we are here to promote the health of your furry friend. Let our team of veterinary professionals help you every step of the way!

PREMIUM CARE AND QUALITY

When you choose to seek our services, you choose premium facilities, exceptional veterinary care, and a highly qualified staff that truly cares. We maintain strict standards of excellence for our facility and practice, so you can be sure you’re receiving the best.

Our Mission

To provide excellent veterinary service, to be an educational resource for the community, and to enhance and strengthen the bond between people and pets.

TRUST YOUR PETS TO A HIGHLY EXPERIENCED TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS

Over the past 23 years, we have assembled a team of veterinarians and staff that are second to none. We pride ourselves on the depth of our knowledge and expanse of our genuine care. We are a veterinary team that you can rely on. You can feel completely confident that your pet is getting the most qualified, experienced, and compassionate care. You’re in great hands with our leading veterinarians and friendly staff. Give your pet the best treatment from a qualified, compassionate team that you can be confident in. Call us today....715-726-8811.

Services

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICES FROM A TEAM YOU CAN TRUSTWe offer a full range of premium veterinarian services to ensure your beloved pet is in full, functioning health. Over the past two decades, we have invested in great facilities, hired and trained amazing people, and built a reputation that you can trust.

Comprehensive, high-quality Medicine

Soft Tissue and Orthopedic Surgery

Dentistry and Oral Surgery

Wellness and Preventative Care

Nutritional Services

Behavior Consultation

In-house Laboratory Diagnostics

Radiography

Ultrasonography

OFA Certification

Boarding

24-hour On-Call Emergency Service

A happier pet, a happier you, a happier us! Whether it’s a simple checkup or a more involved procedure, you can count on premium care and expert attention for your pet. In addition to our health and well-being services, we also offer boarding services.

Boarding

LEAVE YOUR WORRIES BEHIND WITH OUR BOARDING SERVICESWhen you must travel without your pet, have them stay with us and find comfort in knowing that they are being looked after by Veterinarians and qualified veterinary staff members! We can accommodate all sizes of pets, and we will ensure that your pet receives:

•All meals and medications

•Lots of love and affection

•Daily exercise

•Any medical care necessary superior service and care for you and your pet

We understand that your pet is your life, and we’re here to do everything possible to keep your pet happy and healthy. From our exceptional veterinary services to the amazing doctors and staff, you can be confident your pet is in good hands. Learn more about our boarding services for cats and dogs, or call to make reservations.715-726-8811