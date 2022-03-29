Larson Orthodontics

Website: https://www.larsonsmiles.com/

Location:

2966 Meadowlark Ln., Altoona, WI 54720

Phone: (715) 514-3333

Welcome to Larson Orthodontic Specialists

At Larson Orthodontic Specialists, Dr. Katie Miettunen Larson and Dr. Matthew Larson are extremely proud to provide you with the smile you deserve! We provide comprehensive, patient-centered orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults in the Chippewa Valley. Our doctors strive to achieve excellent patient care and an outstanding patient experience through personal interactions with our patients. We enjoy serving Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls – stop in and visit our inviting office, where we hope you will feel relaxed and at home!

Our passion is to make a profound impact on the lives of our patients by utilizing the latest orthodontic techniques and practices. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing improved self-confidence in our patients and the fun they have in our office.

Orthodontists have 2-3 years of specialized training following dental school to ensure proper form and function while straightening teeth. We are pleased to offer the following specialized services:

Braces for children, teens, and adults

Invisalign® clear aligners

Clear braces

Our professional and friendly staff helps to create a warm environment where quality patient care is our top priority. Call our River Prairie orthodontic office today for your complimentary consultation and find out what a difference a healthy smile can make in your life.