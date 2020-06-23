Lasker Jewelers (Client Photo)

Lasker Jewelers

Address: 3705 S. Oakwood Mall Dr. Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: https://laskers.com/

About Us

Before you ask her… see Lasker! Lasker Jewelers is a family-owned fine jewelry store that has served Eau Claire, Wisconsin since 1928, Rochester, Minnesota since 1972 and all of our customers throughout the USA on Laskers.com. Over 80 years ago Max Lasker had a simple mission statement that lives on today, “Provide each customer with the attention and respect they deserve.” Eau Claire Lasker Managed by Nicole Lasker for 14 years. Buying jewelry from Lasker Jewelers is a simple, no-pressure experience.

What Can We Help You Find?

Engagement

Collections

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Bracelets

Men's Jewelry

Watches

Gifts

Our Services

Jewelry Services

Watch Repair & Batteries

Ring Sizing & Repairs

Custom Design & Fabrication

Appraisals

Trade-in

Cleaning

Insurance Replacement

Warranties

Layaway

Financing

Gift Wrap

Read more about our services here!