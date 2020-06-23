Lasker Jewelers
Address: 3705 S. Oakwood Mall Dr. Eau Claire, WI 54701
Website: https://laskers.com/
Before you ask her… see Lasker! Lasker Jewelers is a family-owned fine jewelry store that has served Eau Claire, Wisconsin since 1928, Rochester, Minnesota since 1972 and all of our customers throughout the USA on Laskers.com. Over 80 years ago Max Lasker had a simple mission statement that lives on today, “Provide each customer with the attention and respect they deserve.” Eau Claire Lasker Managed by Nicole Lasker for 14 years. Buying jewelry from Lasker Jewelers is a simple, no-pressure experience.
- Engagement
- Collections
- Rings
- Necklaces
- Earrings
- Bracelets
- Men's Jewelry
- Watches
- Gifts
- Jewelry Services
- Watch Repair & Batteries
- Ring Sizing & Repairs
- Custom Design & Fabrication
- Appraisals
- Trade-in
- Cleaning
- Insurance Replacement
- Warranties
- Layaway
- Financing
- Gift Wrap