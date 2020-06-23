Marc-On Shooting (Client Photo)

Marc-On Shooting

Address: 4089 124th St. Lake Hallie, WI 54729

Website: https://marc-onshooting.com/

About Us

Marc-On Shooting LLC, Indoor Range, Pro Shop & Training Center. We are West Central Wisconsin’s newest and most exciting shooting sports facility. We offer everything you need to be a safe, skilled, and confident shooter.* Open to the public with hourly & half-hour rates* Handicap accessible* State of the art indoor range with 6 standard and 6 tactical lanes up to 25 yards.* Our Pro Shop consists of a wide range of handguns, carbines, rifles, shotguns, as well as an extensive line of shooting related apparel and accessories for men and women shooters.* Complete onsite professional gunsmithing service.* Full in house Certified Cerakote application.* Gun rentals, it’s not necessary to own a gun to experience indoor range shooting.* Try before you buy, try out a gun on the range before you decide to buy…we will meet or beat any advertised price from a local brick and mortar shop.* Experienced, knowledgeable, and committed staff will assist you with all your questions.* We Sell Ammo!* Full-time Gunsmith on Site!

Marc-On Shooting FAQ

What is the age requirement to shoot?

You must be 12 years old or older to shoot, and a parent or guardian must be present. You must be 18 or older to shoot alone.

What do I need to bring with me to be able to shoot?

A form of identification or an adult with identification is required.

What does it cost to shoot?

$12 for a half-hour, $8 for the second shooter in the same lane. $20 a shooter for an hour and $16 for the second shooter same lane. Targets are extra.

Do we offer classes?

Yes, we offer everything from intro and intermediate pistol classes to self-defense classes to concealed carry classes. Find a list of all the classes offered here.

Are we open to the general public or do you have to be a member?

We are open to the general public, but you can become a member to save money on your shooting. Click here to learn more about memberships.