Metropolis Resort

Address: 5150 Fairview Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: http://www.metropolisresort.com/

About Us

Metropolis Resort & Conference Center, located in Eau Claire Wisconsin offers extreme family fun for all ages. Metropolis is the only venue in the Midwest that features a Trampoline Park, Ninja Warrior courses, indoor water park, and a family fun center with indoor go-karts, laser tag, and much more…and it’s all under one roof.

Metropolis Resort FAQ

Is Chaos Water Park admission included with overnight stays?

Yes, admission to Chaos is included for each registered guest. Your admission is valid the day of check-in through the day of check-out (based on water park hours).

Do you have to be a hotel guest to access Chaos Water Park?

No, you do not need to be a hotel guest; Chaos is open to the general public.

What type of events can your resort hold?

Metropolis Resort can accommodate a few to a few hundred for any type of event. Wedding receptions, family reunions, school field trips, birthday parties, conferences, meetings; Metropolis Resort is your event destination!

Do you offer any overnight package deals or specials?

Yes, the Metropolis Resort always has great overnight package options available for our guests. Please visit our current deals page on our website for our most up to date packages.

What is Action City?

Action City Family Fun Center & Trampoline Park, is located inside the Metropolis Resort. Action City has many of the most popular video and redemption arcade games around. If arcade games aren’t your thing, they also have the largest indoor go-kart track in the Midwest, a 20,000 square foot Trampoline Park, Ninja Warrior courses, laser tag, a climbing wall, bumper cars, batting cages, laser maze, mini bowling, an indoor playground, and a mini-golf course. They also offer discounted play passes to all Metropolis Resort guests.