Mosquito Squad (Client Photo)

Mosquito Squad

Phone: (715) 636-0817

Website: https://www.mosquitosquad.com/north-west-wisconsin/

About Us

At Mosquito Squad®, we are dedicated to protecting local families from the nuisance and dangers of mosquitoes, ticks, and other pests. In 2005, we created the Protective Barrier Spray and since then have protected over 300,000 families with 2 million visits. Our mosquito and tick control treatments in Superior, Hayward, and the surrounding areas provide your loved one’s protection against the dangers of bloodsucking bugs. We offer a wide variety of pest control treatments, including our most popular, our protective barrier spray. Our signature treatment eliminates up to 90% of the mosquito population in your yard, and it continues to work for 21 days after it’s applied. The first thing our technicians do is identify where mosquitoes thrive on your property and apply our EPA-registered treatments to eliminate them on contact. If you aren’t happy with our services, we will re-treat your yard at no cost, or we will give you your money back. Your satisfaction is 100% guaranteed. Contact our team today for a free estimate at (715) 636-0817! Our mosquito and tick control experts look forward to helping you reclaim your backyard from bloodsucking bugs all over Northwest WI.