Muldoon’s Men’s Wear

Address: 1506 S Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 832-3502

Website: https://www.muldoons.com/

About Us

Muldoon’s Men’s Wear is a family-owned clothing store in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. We proudly accommodate almost any size individual’s clothing needs, from short and small, to big and tall. With an on-site seamstress, we are a full-service men’s shop, and gladly will also tailor clothing not bought from us. Whether you need dress or casual, we have something for every occasion. We also carry one of the largest selections of men’s hats in the area. From head to toe, we have you covered. Stop in our store, or shop 24 hours a day on our website.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Sundays 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. between Thanksgiving and Christmas.