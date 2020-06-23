Potter Agency Insurance Services (Client Photo)

Potter Agency Insurance Services

Address: 2115 E Clairemont Ave Ste 1 Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: http://potteragencyllc.com/

About Us

Your local independent insurance agency offering great personal service and fair prices. The Potter Agency has over 20 years of experience here in the Eau Claire and West Central Wisconsin area. As an independent agency, we are able to offer a variety of top-rated insurance carriers. With over 100 different insurance company products to choose from, we are able to tailor your insurance coverage to your specific needs. We offer life, property, and umbrella coverage as well as custom insurance packages for small and large businesses. We are able to offer up to 50% discounts on business insurance packages to our customers. Our goal is to offer our customers complete coverage with the highest savings and at the same time, maintain personal one to one service.

It helps to find an agency that you know and can trust. Our staff has the knowledge and experience of our insurance products to provide maximum benefit and protection to our clients. Let one of our licensed professional insurance agents help you with any of your personal or business insurance needs serving Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Meet Our Agents

Scott L. Potter - Scott L. Potter Scott has been helping people with their insurance needs for over 20 years. He is a licensed agent as well as the owner of the Potter Agency, LLC. Potter Agency is an independently owned insurance agency. Scott’s goal is to provide his customers with the best, complete coverage.

View Scott L. Potter’s BIO Page

Jennifer Potter - Licensed Agent - Jennifer has been a licensed insurance agent since 2005. She is also the office manager for the Potter Agency, LLC, and a professional customer service representative. Her goal is to assess her customer’s needs and provide them one on one service. Customer service is very important to all the staff.

View Jennifer Potter’s BIO Page

Matt Andraschko - Licensed Agent - (Direct: 715-556-0842) - Matt has been a licensed insurance agent since 2002. He specializes in business as well as personal insurance needs. He works to customize insurance packages to manage the risks for small and large businesses alike.

View Matt Andraschko’s BIO Page

Troy McAnarney - Licensed Agent - Troy will devote his attention to providing you with complete courteous and professional insurance advice. He is a fully licensed agent specializing in Commercial Insurance as well as all types of personal insurance. Troy's been with the Potter Agency since 2009 and has many satisfied customers who happily referrer his service to their family and friends.

Jillian Duss - Customer Service & Reception - Jillian has been a service Representative at the Potter agency for over a year. People often comment on Jillian’s warm friendly personality. The Potter agency feels fortunate to have an experienced customer service person with over 10 years of community service.

Patty Luepke - Insurance Agent - Patty has been in the customer service field since graduating from the University of Wisconsin. After many years as a satisfied customer, she made a decision in 2016 to join the Potter Agency team of agents. Her specialty is working as an insurance broker for counseling individuals and families with their insurance needs.

Janice Ebner - Fully Licensed Insurance Agent - (Direct: 715-234-4887) - Licensed since 1974 Janice has spent more than 30 years making sure customers would have the best insurance possible for the lowest price available.

We are an Independent Insurance Agency, which means we have made available some of our best companies for your online quick quotes.

We service the Eau Claire areas and throughout the state of Wisconsin. At Potter Agency, LLC, each one of our clients are given a dedicated team of experts that work together to proficiently address all your concerns.

We offer all types of Personal Insurance coverages to our clients in Wisconsin including Car, Home, Life, Health, and Motorcycle Insurance. Our benefits department can also assist you in protecting you and your family with Health Insurance, 401(k) Plans, IRA’s, and Annuities insurance.

Give one of our agents a call to save money on your Business Insurance. Some of our Commercial insurance coverages include Business Owners Packages (BOP), General Liability, Commercial Auto, Workers Compensation, and Commercial Building Property.

Let us help you cut your insurance cost! Just give us a quick call today at 715-552-3511 or Submit one of our quick online quote forms - with the help of our dedicated business partners; we conveniently offer an entire solution for all your insurance and business needs.

For your Family •

Auto Insurance

Homeowners Insurance

Life Insurance

Health Insurance

Motorcycle Insurance

Boat & Watercraft

Renters Insurance

Recreational Vehicle Insurance

