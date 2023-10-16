Premier Surgical Arts

Address: 1451 Bluestem Blvd Ste F, Altoona, WI 54720

Phone: (715) 575-5800

Website: https://premiersurgicalarts.org/

Store Hours:

Monday through Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm

By appointment only on the weekends.

About Us

At Premier Surgical Arts, we believe in providing extraordinary care and delivering exceptional results to individuals who are seeking comfort and personal attention as they commit to achieving their new image of beauty. Under the medical direction of triple board certified surgeon Dr. Demaree, our practice offers advanced surgical experiences, performing mommy makeovers, breast augmentations, breast lifts, liposuction procedures, and much more. We welcome adults of all ages in the Altoona, Chippewa Valley, and surrounding areas to schedule a consultation at our office today.