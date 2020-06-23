Rock & Tait Exteriors (Client Photo)

Rock & Tait Exteriors

Address: 4107 124th St. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Website: http://rockandtait.com/

About Us

Wisconsin’s Leading Roofing & Construction Company! We serve Wisconsin’s home improvement needs as your premier roofing & construction contractor. Rock & Tait Exteriors is a family-owned local construction company. Our Company specializes in many services including roofing, insulation, siding, windows, gutters, drywall, and colored stamped concrete. Rock & Tait features the ‘whole-house approach’ in addressing and improving your home’s performance and curb appeal. Our skilled employees work together to achieve optimal results for your home improvement projects, and all with one contractor! We are very grateful to have such pleased customers that they tell their friends, families, and neighbors about the experience they had with us. Because of such high levels of customer satisfaction, we have an A+ BBB rating and an A Angie’s List rating! Rock & Tait Exteriors has also been featured in ‘Qualified Remodelers Magazine’ Top 500 Contractors as well as the Top 200 Exterior Contractors. We are a GAF Master Elite® roofing contractor, and can offer the most substantial warranty in the industry, ask about the Golden Pledge warranty! We look forward to serving you with one of our many home improvement services!

Rock & Tait Exteriors FAQ

Do you give free estimates?

Yes, we offer free estimates and in-home consultations to answer questions the homeowner may have and provide many options for their project.

How long does it take to roof an average home?

One day. Our experienced crews work together to efficiently complete the project from tear off, to shingling, and clean up, every aspect is handled with quality professionalism.

Does your company provide insulation services?

Yes, we do. Rock & Tait is allied partners with Focus on Energy. We provide many different types of insulation including 2 part spray foam insulation and blown-in cellulose. Also, one of the best times to properly insulate your home is at the time of re-roof for easy access of hard to reach areas otherwise.

Are the workers Rock & Tait employees or subcontractors?

Rock & Tait is proud to say that all of our workers are our highly trained employees. This way we can offer the highest standard of workmanship to our customers by knowing the skill and training behind every employee.

How long have Rock & Tait Exteriors been in business?

Rock & Tait has been in business for 15 years. We started off as primarily a roofing company, but understanding how every aspect of the home works together we added other services such as siding, insulation, and windows.