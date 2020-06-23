Smiles In Motion (Client Photo)

Smiles In Motion

Address: 3402 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite 201 Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: http://www.sim4kids.com/

About Us

Where lasting smiles begin

At Smiles in Motion, we understand that children are not just small adults and that each child is unique. Our goals are to help your child feel good about visiting the dentist, to establish trust and confidence in your child that will last a lifetime, and to educate you and your child while helping him/her gain a future of confident smiles with fewer cavities and healthy teeth and gums. Your child will love our friendly staff, child-friendly office, amazing playroom, and movies to watch during treatment! We are excited to make Smiles In Motion your child’s “Dental Home”.

Why a Pediatric Dentist?

Pediatric dentists are the pediatricians of dentistry. A pediatric dentist has two to three additional years of specialized training beyond their four years of dental school and four years of undergraduate studies. This specialized program prepares the pediatric dentist to meet the unique needs of infants, children, and adolescents, including those with special health care needs. Pediatric dentists are prepared to care for a child’s oral health needs throughout all stages of childhood. We keep current on the latest scientific advances in children’s dentistry. We understand that children are not just small adults and that each child is unique. Children are not always able to be patient and cooperative during a dental exam. Pediatric dentists know how to examine children and use appropriate communication styles. We are concerned with your child’s total health. Oral health is a very important part of total health. It is important to establish a “Dental Home” for your child as early as age one (or earlier). Without proper dental care, children face possible oral decay and disease that can cause a lifetime of pain and complications. Today, early childhood dental caries - an infectious disease - is 5 times more common in children than asthma and 7 times more common than hay fever. Studies show that children with poor oral health have decreased school performance, poor social relationships, and less success later in life.

