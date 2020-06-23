Smiles In Motion
Address: 3402 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite 201 Eau Claire, WI 54701
Website: http://www.sim4kids.com/
About Us
Where lasting smiles begin
At Smiles in Motion, we understand that children are not just small adults and that each child is unique. Our goals are to help your child feel good about visiting the dentist, to establish trust and confidence in your child that will last a lifetime, and to educate you and your child while helping him/her gain a future of confident smiles with fewer cavities and healthy teeth and gums. Your child will love our friendly staff, child-friendly office, amazing playroom, and movies to watch during treatment! We are excited to make Smiles In Motion your child’s “Dental Home”.
Why a Pediatric Dentist?
Pediatric dentists are the pediatricians of dentistry. A pediatric dentist has two to three additional years of specialized training beyond their four years of dental school and four years of undergraduate studies. This specialized program prepares the pediatric dentist to meet the unique needs of infants, children, and adolescents, including those with special health care needs. Pediatric dentists are prepared to care for a child’s oral health needs throughout all stages of childhood. We keep current on the latest scientific advances in children’s dentistry. We understand that children are not just small adults and that each child is unique. Children are not always able to be patient and cooperative during a dental exam. Pediatric dentists know how to examine children and use appropriate communication styles. We are concerned with your child’s total health. Oral health is a very important part of total health. It is important to establish a “Dental Home” for your child as early as age one (or earlier). Without proper dental care, children face possible oral decay and disease that can cause a lifetime of pain and complications. Today, early childhood dental caries - an infectious disease - is 5 times more common in children than asthma and 7 times more common than hay fever. Studies show that children with poor oral health have decreased school performance, poor social relationships, and less success later in life.
Services
- Infant oral health exams with information about Early Childhood Caries
- Caries risk assessment
- Preventive dental care including cleaning and fluoride treatments in the office
- A preventive home care routine including brushing, flossing, and diet
- Nutrition and diet recommendations
- Habit counseling ( pacifier use, finger and thumb sucking)
- Repair of tooth cavities or defects
- Diagnosis of oral conditions associated with some diseases
- Information on growth and development and the need for orthodontic treatment.
- Management of gum diseases and conditions
- Care for dental injuries (for example, fractured, displaced, or knocked-out teeth)