Sylvan Learning Center

Website: https://locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/eau-claire-wi

Location:

3409 Golf Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 598-4633

About Us

At Sylvan Learning of Eau Claire, we’re focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity, and inspiring a love for learning – all of which make a big impact in school and in life.

This school year, you don’t have to go it alone. Getting tutoring support from Sylvan’s education experts can help immensely! Think: Less pressure on you, less frustration at home and more success in school! Our caring teachers are experts at encouraging and motivating kids to learn, grow and flourish. We’ll help your child not only grasp tough concepts, but also improve self-esteem and spark a desire and eagerness to learn. (YES!)

We tailor our tutoring programs to your child’s specific needs, so learning is truly engaging and effective! Our research-based Sylvan Method™ blends the best of adaptive learning technology and curriculum with our personalized teaching approach. The outcome? Our teachers ensure your child’s unique academic goals are met! You’ll love seeing confidence, motivation and focus grow every session!

No matter what your family’s needs are, the team at Sylvan Learning of Eau Claire can help. We’ve got flexible and affordable options so learning can fit into your schedule and budget!

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–6 PM

Saturday: 9 AM–1 PM

Sunday: 4–8 PM

FAQs

How much does Sylvan Learning Cost?

Pricing for our personal tutoring programs and sessions is comparable to other tutoring companies and private tutors on an hourly rate basis. (Others just may not lay out the price like we do. When you enroll, you will have a complete picture of the tuition needed to reach your academic goals!)

Does Sylvan offer online tutoring?

Many of Sylvan’s locally owned learning centers offer online tutoring sessions that are just like the in-center experience. You will get the same teachers, same engaging lessons, and the same personalized approach, just from the comfort of your home. Contact us or visit our registration and schedules page for more information.

What programs does Sylvan Offer?

From math to reading and writing , Sylvan has you covered. You will get the best of Sylvan’s national education expertise paired with a local team that knows your schools and understands your curriculum so that you see a direct impact in class.

How do other tutoring solutions measure up?

When it comes to personalized learning, no one gets results like Sylvan. Learn how Sylvan students see up to three times more academic growth than no-Sylvan students.