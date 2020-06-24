Trubilt Collision Center (Client Photo)

Trubilt Collision Center

Address: 1631 Harding Ave Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701

Website: http://www.trubiltcollisioncenter.com/

About Us

The Choice of Chippewa Valley Since 1949Preserve the value of your vehicle by having it repaired at Trubilt Collision Center. At Trubilt Collision Center, we use state-of-the-art equipment to restore your vehicle to its pre-accident condition. We ensure friendly service, convenient drive-in estimates, and have an excellent referral program.

Our Mission

We strive to provide the finest in collision repairs by giving our customers unparalleled service and quality. We provide our employees with an innovative facility that fosters personal and professional growth. We strive to be the leader in the Chippewa Valley that other shops try to emulate and we respect and support the community in which we live, work, and play.

Accountable • Innovative • Profitable • Selfless • Fun

All team members will be expected to live out our mission statement and core values in their daily attitude, performance and work ethic. We will provide employees with the tools needed to be successful in these actions but team members that do not align with these values will not fit in well within the organization and will likely need to exit on their own or through management assistance.

Trubilt Collision Center FAQ

Do I need to make an appointment to get a damage appraisal?

An appointment isn’t required, but it can save you some time if you do have one scheduled. Don’t have an appointment but are driving by? No problem! Stop in and we will look at your vehicle right away!

Is there a cost for a damage appraisal?

Nope!

How long will a damage appraisal take?

It will depend on the extent of the damages. On average about 15 minutes. However, we need to remind you that the most accurate way for us to assess the damage is for you to leave your vehicle with us. There may be hidden damage that we can’t see by just looking at the outside. We promise to take care of your vehicle as if it were our own! We will also work directly with your insurance company and keep you informed along the way.

Can I get an estimate over the phone?

Unfortunately, that doesn’t work very well. Without seeing your vehicle there is no accurate way to quote anything. We invite you to stop in so we can give you something accurate. Plus, we are all very nice! We’d love to meet you!

What type of payments do you accept?

Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Google Wallet, MasterCard PayPass.

How long will my repairs take?

It will depend on the extent of the damage. Upon completion of your damage appraisal, our file handler will go over the length of time your vehicle will be in the shop.

Do you have loaner vehicles?

Yes! We have a fleet of 10+ vehicles that are available for our customers. The best part…they are FREE to you!

Do you warranty your work?

Absolutely! We have a lifetime warranty for as long as you own the vehicle. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee rust repairs. Rust will continue to come back unless your replace the panels where the rust lives.

Qualified, Certified Auto Body Staff

Trubilt offers ongoing education for our employees to ensure that your repairs are up to ASE and ICar standards. Our education program is designed to inform and keep our employees up to date on the ever-changing business of collision repair.

Auto Body Repair Services

Convenient drive-in estimating

Trublit Collision Center's damage appraisers are here to help you through the entire repair process. Let us alleviate the stress that can come with an accident and work directly with your insurance company from start to finish.

Vehicle Accident Repairs

Paint Refinishing and Touch-Ups

24/7 Towing

Certified Auto Technicians – ASE, I-Car, Masters School of Auto Body Management

No Cost Pick Up / Drop Off / Delivery

We'll handle the insurance companies and questions

Comfortable, remodeled office and waiting area with coffee, snacks, and a refrigerator

Friendly, qualified staff

