WESTconsin Credit Union (Client Photo)

WESTconsin Credit Union

Address: 14 office locations across west-central Wisconsin, including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie. Click Here for Our Locations

Website: http://westconsincu.org/

About Us

We exist to serve the financial needs of our account holders and our communities. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we are owned and operated by and for our members. This status enables us to operate at a lower cost than for-profit institutions, and provide many valuable financial resources, programs, and services, including:

Free adult and youth financial education classes and programs

Free budget and financial counseling services

Employee volunteerism benefiting community-driven causes and non-profit agencies

Low cost, high-quality products, and services geared towards helping members achieve financial success

$1 million return to membership in 2012 as a result of the credit union’s high income and growth

We’re based right here in your community, owned by community members like you. You get a higher level of personal service and can build a long-lasting relationship with people who can help you find the best financial solutions to your unique needs.

Mission Statement

WESTconsin Credit Union is committed to helping our members achieve financial success.

Core Values

We will achieve our mission...

With honesty and integrity in all relationships;

With sincere caring about our employees, members, and communities;

By providing quality service that outshines the competition.

Credit Unions Follow These Principles

Not-for-profit—We exist to serve our members, not to make a profit.

Ownership—Credit unions are an economic democracy whereas each member has equal ownership and voice.

Elected Boards—Every credit union is governed by a board of directors, elected through the membership.

Membership Eligibility—By federal statute, credit unions cannot serve the general public; people qualify through their county of residence, employer, or organizational affiliations.

Financial Education for Members—Through specialized programs, credit unions assist members to become better-educated consumers of financial services.

Social Purpose

People Helping People—This is the founding philosophy among all cooperatives. Our goal is to serve our entire field of membership well – every member counts. This ‘people-first’ mindset empowers our members and employees to get involved in many charitable activities and worthwhile causes.

Find a WESTconsin Credit Union near you!