BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old girl who was abducted was found safe in Barneveld at a Kwik Trip on Saturday.

Authorities say she was abducted from Indiana, where there was a Silver Alert out for her return.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified that a vehicle at a Kwik Trip in Barneveld was involved in an Indiana Silver Alert, and that the occupants of the vehicle were possibly armed.

While the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was on their way to Barneveld, they were told that the vehicle was traveling in the Township of Dodgeville on USH 18/151.

The City of Dodgeville Police Department was dispatched to assist the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and found the vehicle traveling south on USH 151. The Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The 11-year-old child was safely removed from the vehicle and three adults were taken into custody. Those three people are in their twenties and from South Dakota. They all had warrants for Kidnapping of a Minor out of Wells Co., Indiana.

During the investigation, USH 151 southbound was shut down for about 20 minutes.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dodgeville Police Department, Mineral Point Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice-DCI, Iowa County Social Services, and Iowa County Highway Department.

“I can’t thank everyone enough. Being out there with this great group of professionals, watching all these agencies come together, taking these three adults into custody quickly, and removing this 11-year-old female from this situation so she can return to her family is an amazing feeling,” Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said. “Thank you for making a difference in our communities.”

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Wisconsin Department of Justice-DCI Agents are currently investigating the incident.

