2 injured after Texas security guard’s gun falls to ground, shot fired

The security guard was pushing carts at the Culebra Meat Market when his belt came open and his gun fell to the ground, police say. (Source: KSAT/CNN)
Updated: Mon 12:23 AM, Jul 08, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) - Two women are recovering from wounds to their backs after police in Texas say a security guard’s weapon was dropped as he returned grocery carts.

San Antonio Police say the guard’s belt came open while he was pushing carts at the Culebra Meat Market Sunday afternoon. His gun fell to the ground, causing a bullet to be fired.

"What we're thinking now is [the bullet] ricocheted and hit two women that were shopping," said police Sgt. Ralph Salazar.

Authorities believe the victims were not shot but were instead hit in their backs by shrapnel. They are both expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation.

