2 nationally recognized tennis awards given to local tennis center

Two awards from The United States Tennis Association have been awarded to an Eau Claire tennis center.

The John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center has received the 2019 USTA Outstanding Facility Award, just one year after the center opened their doors.

The new facility is under the supervision of the USPTA Certified tennis professional, Matt Boughton who says, “Tennis is thriving in the Chippewa Valley”.

YMCA says Boughton is the recipient of the Frank Voigt Pro of the Year Award, which is given to someone who shows leadership when teaching tennis.

