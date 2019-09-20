A fatal crash in Barron County kills one and leaves another in the hospital.

Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald says 48-year-old Thomas Lamm of Boyceville was pronounced dead at the scene. 47-year-old Corey Carlson of Rice Lake was flown to Mayo Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Lamm was traveling south on 18th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the vehicle driven by Carlson. The highway was closed for three hours after the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

