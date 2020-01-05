Flu hospitalizations spike across Wisconsin with 11 deaths

The Department of Health Services reports that Wisconsin has seen 459 hospitalizations and 11 deaths due to flu complications this season. The number of hospitalizations is three times higher than last year at this time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated Wisconsin to its high flu category. South-central and southwestern Wisconsin have been hardest hit. And physicians say it could get worse before it gets better. Officials are urging anyone who has not had an annual flu shot to get one.

