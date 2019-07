A $4.8 million contract has been signed by Gov. Evers to make improvements to WIS 40 between Rusk County line and US 8, near the city of Bloomer and Bruce.

The work is scheduled to begin August 5 2019, with a completion date of September 2019.

The improvements to the highway include resurfacing, pavement marking and sign installation.

During construction WIS 40 will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane.