UPDATE: Name released in case of motorcycle hits deer, causing fatal crash

Price County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 73-year-old James Wiegert from Ogema.

One person is dead after hitting a deer Sunday night in Price County.

According to the Price County Sheriff’s Office, a 73-year-old male from Ogema was driving a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to a hospital for injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 86 near State Highway 102 in the town of Spirit.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.

