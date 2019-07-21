Music in Fall Creek's Keller Park

For the second straight year a local park is hosting music on select Sundays during the summer.

Fall creek's music in the park takes place in Keller Park and on rainy days the music moves to the community center.

Sunday’s event featured John "Puma" Wilson playing an acoustic style show with a mostly rock and country set list.

While music in the park is new to fall creek, organizer Steve Szydel, has helped with music shows in Altoona and Chippewa Falls over the last 15 years.

“I love it,” Szydel said. “Like I said, I've been doing this for many years at other cities and I do it because I enjoy the musicians and they bring out a different crowd. They bring out their friends and family and people come out to enjoy, it’s a community event."

The next music in the park in Fall Creek is scheduled for Sunday, August 11 from 2 to 4 pm.

The artist for that day will be Howard "guitar" Luedtke.

There will be two more dates after that with organizer Steve Szydel and Shawn Green playing on august 25.

The last concert in the park will be on September 8 and feature Shania Twain tribute artist, Ella May Kay.

