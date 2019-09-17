Names released in Clark County officer involved shooting

The names of the suspect and officers involved in the shooting that took place Sept. 13 in Clark County have been released.

The officer who fired the shot at 77-year-old Robert Domine has been identified by the Department of Justice as Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy Russel Gage. Gage has been placed on paid administrative leave due to department policy.

Clark County Sheriff’s Sergeant Wade Hebert received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. The DOJ says no other individuals were hurt.

The DOJ says Domine was shot and later died on scene due to his injuries. The standoff came after a traffic stop and pursuit which ended in the exchanged of gunfire.

