Officers looking for suspect in La Crosse Kwik Trip robbery

La Crosse officers are looking for the suspect who robbed a Kwik Trip on West George Street and was armed.

Officers say they were dispatched to the armed robbery around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. They were told the suspect was a white male with a knife who had stolen an undetermined amount of cash and then fled on foot.

La Crosse Police Department says a full description of the suspect is:

• white male approximately 5’ 9” with a slender build

• wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes

• had a blue bandana covering his face and wearing blue latex gloves

• carrying a folding knife about three inches long.

La Crosse Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone living in the neighborhoods to the east of the Kwik Trip who may have exterior security cameras are asked to review their footage from immediately before and after 4:25 am for anything that may aid the investigation.

No employees were injured during the incident.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Fitzgerald 608-789-7219 or Inv. Delap 608-789-7216 reference case #19-41213.

