Onalaska Aquatic Center will not open this year

The City of Onalaska Common Council has made the decision to close the Onalaska Aquatic Center for the 2020 season.

Park and Recreation Director Dan Wick said, “It is extremely unfortunate that we are unable to open the Aquatic Center this summer. Many communities have had to make this difficult decision; while we would love to be able to open the Aquatic Center, concerns of staff and public safety along with the financial strain on the City was too much.”

The Park and Recreation Department made the recommendation to close the pool to the Parks, Recreation and Library Board on Monday night.

The Park Board passed the recommendation on a 6-1 vote. The Common Council unanimously voted in favor of the Park Board’s recommendation to close the Aquatic Center.

After taking into consideration the continued protocols surrounding physical distancing and limited group gatherings that will be in place for the foreseeable future, and realizing the City could not adequately clean and disinfect all the common-touch surfaces throughout the facility, the City of Onalaska believes it is the right decision for the city and the community.