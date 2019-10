One man was flown to the hospital after swerving to miss hitting a deer in the road.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Andrew Peters was taken to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Officials say Peters was westbound on Highway 10 near 570th Avenue in the township of Oak Grove Saturday, Oct. 26 when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle, and it began roll multiple times.

The crash remains under investigation