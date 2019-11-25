Police: Black River Falls Corner Store robbed, seeking information on suspects

Black River Falls Police Department says the Corner Store was robbed, and officials are still seeking information on the suspects.

An officer responded to the Corner Store on Thursday at 9:37 p.m. for reports of an employee that was confronted by two unknown male subjects. One of the males implied that he had a weapon although there was never one displayed.

Police reports say the keys to the store were forcibly removed from the employee. One of the suspects went inside the building while the other forced the employee to sit in her vehicle while he sat behind her. The suspects had the employee drive a few blocks where they fled on foot with her purse and phone.

The owner of the Corner Store reported that money and other merchandise was taken.

Police say both suspects were described as African American males in their late 20’s around six feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

The case is under investigation and if you have any information, you are asked to call the Black River Falls Police Department at 715-284-9155.

