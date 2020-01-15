Putin engineers shakeup that could keep him in power longer

President Vladimir Putin has engineered a surprise shakeup of Russia’s leadership and proposed changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shaking things up in Moscow. (Source: Russia 24/CNN)

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned his post after Putin announced the proposed constitutional amendments.

Putin kept his longtime ally in the Kremlin’s leadership structure, appointing him to the newly created post of deputy head of the presidential Security Council.

The proposed amendments could herald Putin’s intention to carve out a political position that would let him stay at Russia’s helm after his current term as president ends.

Putin suggested amending the constitution to allow lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.