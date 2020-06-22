Royal Credit Union Rock the Riverfront Rock Hunt starts Monday

Royal Credit Union is excited to announce that even while the RCU Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic run/walk is a virtual event, the annual Rock Hunt sponsored by Market & Johnson is going ahead as planned.

The Rock Hunt begins today, Monday, June 22. As usual, the Rock could be hidden in any of the counties where their partner charities are headquartered! The first person to find the official Rock Hunt rock will be awarded the $500 prize.

How The Rock Hunt Works, Starting June 22

•At 8 a.m., information about one charity or sponsor will be posted to the Royal Credit Union Facebook page at www.facebook.com/likercu

•By 10 a.m. each day, one clue will be posted at the charity or sponsor location mentioned in the 8 a.m. Facebook post.

•At 8 p.m. each day, the same clue will be posted on the Royal Credit Union Facebook page.

If you want to get a jump on rock hunting, one (1) bonus clue will be posted in a private Facebook group each day at 12:30 p.m. starting June 22. To become a member of that Facebook group you will need to:

•Like the Facebook post about the Rock Hunt

•Like the Rock The Riverfront Featuring The Charity Classic Virtual Race Facebook event page.

•Request to join the 2020 Rock The Riverfront Bonus Clues group. Make sure to answer the question when requesting to join, as this is required for approval.

The Rock The Riverfront Rock will be hidden on public property and will not be hidden in any construction sites.

Royal Credit Union reserves the right to discontinue the hunt at any time if public property is destroyed or vandalized. Royal Credit Union, Market & Johnson, and all other partners will not be held liable if participants incur any injuries, losses, or damages while searching for the Rock The Riverfront Rock.

Please follow all local guidelines for social and physical distancing. If the person that finds the Rock is a Royal Credit Union Member they must be in good standing to claim the cash prize.

By accepting the prize, the winner grants permission for Royal Credit Union and partners to use his or her name, photograph, and likeness for advertising and publicity without compensation.

If the person that finds the rock is under 18 years old, a parent or guardian must be available to claim the prize money. Royal Credit Union team members, employees of our sponsors and charity partners, and their immediate family members are not eligible to win. No purchase is necessary to win.