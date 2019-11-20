Student who made verbal threat against Regis Middle and High school suspended indefinitely

Regis Catholic Schools says the student who made a threat against Regis Middle and High School Tuesday afternoon has been suspended indefinitely.

In a message that was sent to parents and guardians of students, school staff say officers have concluded their interviews and have no safety concerns for any of the school buildings.

The message also told parents and guardians that the student who made the verbal threat is not at school and has been suspended indefinitely. Any student in the suspended status is not allowed on the campus. The status allows administrations to work with authorities and pursue a permanent removal if needed.

