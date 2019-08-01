Suspect arrested after high speed chase in Lake Hallie and Eau Claire

A suspect has been arrested for attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and operating while revoked after a chase.

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, Jason Davis, 44 from Missouri, was taken into custody and moved to the Chippewa County Jail after he reached speeds of 70 miles per hour Wednesday.

Lake Hallie Police noticed a vehicle traveling at a high speed south bound on County Highway P near 40th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect then went to County Highway OO and then to Business 53.

The suspect was located on Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. after police had suspended the pursuit due to the unsafe driving by Davis.

