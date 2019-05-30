Traffic stop in Trempealeau Co. leads to drug arrests

Two people in southern Trempealeau County are arrested after drugs were detected during a traffic stop.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department says 24-year-old Ramiro Pillado-Salgado of Independence and 38-year-old Kristin Carty of Arcadia were arrested Saturday night in Arcadia.

A police K9 detected drugs in the car during the traffic stop and authorities found suspected cocaine and THC.

Carty is charged with possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Pillado-Salgado is being held in the jail in Trempealeau County.