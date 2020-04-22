The Wisconsin Republican Party is pushing back its state convention to July, even as state GOP leaders are trying to overturn a stay-at-home order that runs until May 26.

Republicans had originally scheduled their state convention for May 15 and May 16 at a water park in Wisconsin Dells. The convention has now been delayed until July 10.

Andrew Hitt, chairman of the state party, said Wednesday that delaying the convention was a timing issue.

"Even if the the current restrictions expired sometime in May, we would not have the desired amount of time for a successful convention," Hitt said in an email.

Republican legislative leaders on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to block an order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' health secretary to continue the stay-at-home order requiring most nonessential businesses to be closed until May 26. The original order was scheduled to expire on Friday.

Republicans bringing the lawsuit argue that the state health secretary overstepped her authority with the order, which they say will devastate the economy and leave Wisconsin "in shambles." Evers accused Republicans of putting people's health at risk.