007: MGM releases 1st trailer for latest Bond film ‘No Time to Die’

By  | 
Updated: Wed 9:00 AM, Dec 04, 2019

(Gray News) - Before he passes the mantle of Britain’s favorite spy to someone else, Daniel Craig will portray James Bond for the fifth time in “No Time to Die.”

Before he passes the mantle of Britain’s favorite spy to someone else, Daniel Craig will portray James Bond for the fifth time in “No Time to Die.” (Source: MGM Pictures)

MGM Pictures gave us our first look at the film Wednesday morning when it released the trailer for the 25th installment in the Bond franchise.

This time, Bond has been enjoying retirement in Jamaica when a CIA friend asks him for help with one final mission, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffery Wright and Christoph Waltz join Craig on the cast.

The United Kingdom will get Bond first when the film hits theaters on April 2, 2020. Those of us across the pond will have to wait another week as opens in the United States on April 8.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus