1 arrested after crash on State Highway 21

One man has been arrested after a crash happened on State Highway 21.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Charles Davis Jr. was arrested for OWI after law enforcement found two severely damaged vehicles and a seriously injured female Sunday around 2:37 a.m.

Officials say 73-year-old Garrene Peaslee of Oakdale was treated at the scene and was eventually flown to a La Crosse hospital where she is being treated for serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

The crash is happened near Ensign Road and is still under investigation.

