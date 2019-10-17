1 dead, 1 injured after two vehicle crash in Barron County

One person is dead and another was left injured after officials responded to a car crash near County Highway F and Highway 8 in the town of Clinton.

Officials say the 44-year-old driver of a van was pronounced dead at the scene and the 51-year-old driver of a semi was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

A caller reported a two vehicle crash to 911 Thursday around 4:52 a.m., saying one of the vehicles was on fire.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation shows a van was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 when the driver crossed over the centerline and into the way of a semi.

