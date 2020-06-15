1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after Price County motorcycle crash

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a Price County motorcycle crash, a man was taken to a hospital.

Price County Sheriff's Office says a 50-year-old woman from Bear Creek was pronounced dead at the scene after officials responded to a motorcycle crash. A 50-year-old male also from Bear Creek was taken to a Park Falls hospital for injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says the two were eastbound on State Highway 182 when the motorcycle struck a deer.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.