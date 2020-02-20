1 dead, 1 with minor injuries after Dunn County crash

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another suffered minor injuries after a two vehicle crash happened in Dunn County Thursday.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 67-year-old male was driving northbound on County Highway O and failed to stop at a stop sign when it struck a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old male.

Law enforcement says the 54-year-old was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The crash happened around 5:48 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the names of the individuals are not being released yet.

