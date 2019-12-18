1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbings at Oregon shopping center, town

One person killed, three injured in stabbing at Oregon shopping center. (Source: CNN, KOIN)
Updated: Wed 8:27 PM, Dec 18, 2019

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and a nearby town, killing one person.

Police in the city of Beaverton say two people were stabbed Wednesday inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.

Authorities say the assailant stole the man’s car and drove into a suburb, where he stole another woman’s car and stabbed her.

He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught.

A woman was killed inside the bank and another woman was critically injured there.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus