1 dead, 8 injured in pair of Washington DC shootings

One of the shootings happened in the Columbia Heights neighborhood where six people were shot, one of whom died. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
Updated: Fri 1:07 AM, Sep 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – Nine people were shot Thursday night in two separate incidents in the nation’s capital, one of whom died.

According to WJLA, one shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. Five of the victims were male and one was female.

At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

WRC-TV reports that police are looking into the possibility of a drive-by shooting and are looking for a light-colored Nissan sedan with two men who appeared to have assault rifles.

Another shooting was reported in the northeastern part of the district where three people were injured, WRC-TV also reported.

So far, police say they do not have any early indications that the shootings are related.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus