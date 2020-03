One person died at the scene of a logging accident in Barron County Monday.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 56-year-old Nathan Hecker of Stone Lake died at the scene after an investigation shows he was repairing equipment on a log skidding machine. Fitzgerald says Hecker was pinned between the cab and the engine compartment.

The accident happened Monday, March 23 around 12:45 p.m. in a wooded area west of Barron.