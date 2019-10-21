1 dead after Highway 35 crash in Pierce County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Highway 35 crash on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4:56 p.m.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Kathy Kahler was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 35 when she attempted to pass another motorcycle at a high speed in a no passing zone. She was ejected off of the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Officials say 23-year-old Ian Gardiner was taken to a Red Wing, MN hospital after he attempted to avoid colliding with Kahler. He was also ejected from his motorcycle.

Officials also say 20-year-old Regina Turning was southbound on Highway 53 when she crashed with Kahler’s motorcycle. Turning was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

