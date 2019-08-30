1 dead after Highway 53 rollover crash

One person died after the Highway 53 rollover crash that happened between the Clairemont Avenue and River Prairie Drive exits Thursday.

Altoona Police Department says a 34-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to her injuries. The 15-year-old passenger remains in critical condition.

Officials say they were dispatched around 2 p.m. An investigation shows a white Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on Highway 53 when it lost control and rolled multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.

The crash is still under investigation.

