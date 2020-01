One person is dead after a head on vehicle crash in Taylor County.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday they received a 9-1-1 call of a two vehicle crash on State Highway 13 at 2:20 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving a SUV that drifted into the northbound lane, in the path of a semi-truck. The semi driver was not injured.

Officials have not released the name of the deceased yet but the crash is still under investigation.