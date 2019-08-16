1 dead after boat crash in Price County

One person died after a boat crash in Price County.

The crash was reported to law enforcement with one person in the water and another person unaccounted for.

Price County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to assist a 61-year-old female from Milwaukee after investigation showed the boat hit a submerged object and the occupants were thrown from the boat.

The other occupant’s body was later recovered from the river. He was a 59-year-old from Franklin. Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash.

Officials say the crash happened Aug. 15 around 10:30 a.m. on the Crowley Flowage portion of the North Fork Flambeau River in the town of Lake.

The names are not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

