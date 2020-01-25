1 dead after crash involving Milwaukee County squad car

One person has died after a crash involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad car.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday morning in downtown Milwaukee.

The deputy was traveling north on 10th Street when the squad collided with a westbound car on State Street.

The westbound car flipped over, trapping two people who had to be extricated.

Authorities say the driver of that car died.

WISN-TV reports a female passenger and the deputy were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

