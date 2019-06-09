1 dead, another hospitalized after Ironman 70.3 rescue

One person is dead and a second remains in critical condition, after being rescued from Lake Monona during the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department was notified by event officials that one athlete was found unresponsive in the water and in need of advanced life support from MFD paramedics near Olin-Turville Court at 7:53 a.m., according to MFD.

Approximately an hour later, MFD was notified that a second unresponsive person was being taken to shore for similar emergency medical treatment.

MFD paramedics and EMTs took over lifesaving efforts on shore, and those efforts continued while taking the patients to nearby hospitals.

The first person rescued is deceased, the second person rescued is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the Madison Fire Department.

There is no additional information on the cause of death or identification of the deceased at this time. This story will be updated if additional information comes in.

An official with MFD told NBC15 they were not available for comment on Sunday.