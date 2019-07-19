1 driver killed, another hurt in Highway 53 crash

One person has died, and another is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Whitehall.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says the 2-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 near Dubbert Lane just after 9 p.m. Thursday night. At the scene, crews found one car in a ditch, and a truck on its side in the middle of the road.

Both vehicles had one person inside. One driver has died, and the other has life-threatening injuries. The victims names have not been released.

Deputies say weather is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Highway 53 was shutdown for 3 1/2 hours, but is now back open.

